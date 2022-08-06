Edo APC chieftain resigns from party, cites unhealthy factors

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former commissioner under the administration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky James, resigned from the party on Friday night.

Mr James, who was once the chairman of Etsako West Local Government Area, is a close ally of Oshiomhole and one of the leaders of Etsako West Ward 10, which he shares with the former National Chairman of the party.

In announcing his resignation late Friday night via a letter addressed to the Ward 10 Chairman of APC in Etsako West Local Government Area, and dated August 4, 2022, copies of which were made available to newsmen, James cited “unhealthy factors”, which he noted had dogged the Edo APC for years, as one of the reasons he decided to resign from the party.

The letter reads in parts: “I write this correspondence from a place of deep and wide thought, resolve and consultations on different strata. Having considered all my harmless and laboured expectations, experiences, sacrifices, contributions and the ironically resultant outcome from Action Congress, Action Congress of Nigeria now All Progressive Congress over the years, I, Chief Lucky James, wish to tender my resignation as a member of APC.

“By this resignation, I completely disassociate myself from anything in relation to the party, whether in insignia, paraphernalia, or association.

“However, this decision was inevitably reached going by a number of unhealthy factors which have dogged the party for years, especially as they affect me personally and my teeming supporters unjustly.

“Recall, I have been a committed and fully fledged stakeholder of the party since its inception, I am using this medium to also thank the party for giving me the opportunity to serve in various capacities.

“To my supporters across the state, they should please bear this hardcore decision, as it is better to be where you are valued and hopeful, plead with you to remain law-abiding.

“Time spent in the party has made me see that the party and I are at variance on the meaning of justice and fairness. What the party stands for diametrically opposes my belief in justice, fairness, equity, and reward for dedication and sacrifice”.

The former APC chieftain, though was silent on his next move, it was reliably gathered that he would be heading to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party under which he started his political trajectory at the inception of this present political dispensation.