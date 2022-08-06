Gunmen kill Indian, driver, policeman, naval officer in Kogi

Some gunmen on Friday night invaded West African Ceramic Company killing an Indian man, a policeman, a naval officer, and a driver and kidnapped some Indian workers.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the gunmen invaded the company located in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State at about 7 pm on Friday and killed the four occupants that were in the coaster bus which was about to convey them to the various places.

According to an eye-witness account, the gunmen came with two vehicles and started shooting sporadically after killing the four occupants of the Coaster bus.

The sources said the fully armed gunmen then moved into the premises of the company and kidnapped some other Indian workers and went away to an unknown location.

However, the police were yet to react to the incident at the time of filling the report.

