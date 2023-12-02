Prince Kassim Afegbua, a chieftain and governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, has disclosed that his aspiration is to offer new lease of hope and leadership to the people of the state.

The APC governorship aspirant who made the disclosure while interacting with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council at Chapel’s secretariat along Ogbesasa Street in Benin, said he is eminently qualified to be the next governor of the state.

“My intention is borne out of a genuine desire to offer a new lease of leadership to our people following the political disconnect of the present leadership in the state, seeing the decline it has brought upon us.”

He assured that if given the nod to govern the state, his priorities would be roads infrastructure, education and health, lamenting that Edo has been on the news in the past seven and half years for the wrong reasons.

“Because, Edo is begging for attention. With the kind of roads I saw traveling across this state. I will start from roads because mobility is key in any human existence.

“How do we encourage our rural farmers to take their goods and services to the urban centres where the demand for these goods and services are in high demand?

“How do we encourage them? How do we encourage them to bring these things to the city centres like in Benin and other places? So, roads infrastructure will be my number one priority.

“I will continue the red roof revolution of the government before this because that particular policy helped to recover a lot of infrastructural decay and rots, but unfortunately, this government has seemed to have abandoned that particular sector (education).

“I am quite conversant with the state as you all know. But again, coming to Edo every now and then and seeing the kind of infrastructural decay that stir me in the face, I have no other option than to throw my hart in the race”, he said

