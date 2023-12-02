Imo State Police Command has dislodged criminal hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and its military arm, ESN, in Ngor-Okpala of Imo State and Umuoma, Igbodo Echie of Rivers State, respectfully

This is part of the intensified efforts of the command to provide maximum safety in the state.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the Imo State Police Command Owerri Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Danjuma Aboki, said that a total of 25 male suspects have been arrested for various criminal cases ranging from IPOB/ESN Terrorism Activities, Armed Robbery, Murder, Stealing/Receiving Stolen Properties, Cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition

He said that the suspects are evidentially linked to the respective case against them, adding that other miscreants were neutralised in a fierce gun battle that ensued between them and the police.

The CP said that following the murder of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police on November 27, 2023, at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise by disgruntled elements suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militia Eastern Security Network (ESN), police operatives, in synergy with the military and operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit on November 29, 2023, stormed the camp of the criminal syndicate at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State, dislodged the terrorists, recovered two automatic pump action riffles, and six rounds of life cartridges.

According to him, the determined operatives continued their operation in search of the fleeing terrorists, storming Igbodo-Etche in Rivers State through a technical intelligence tracking device, wherein a native doctor named Everest Agbaragam’m’, 62 years old, of Umuoma, Igbodo, Etche, Rivers State, AKA Mount Everest, was arrested.

He said that on searching his shrine, one pump action gun loaded with 12 rounds of live cartridges, one big bag containing various denominations of Biafran currencies, one live crocodile, and fetish items were recovered.

On interrogation, according to CP, the suspect confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN and stated that he usually prepares local bulletproof charms, popularly known as ‘Odeshi’, for his cohorts before they embark on any operation.

He further provided useful information to the gallant operatives in storming Umuogwu Forest in Aboh Mbaise LGA on 1/12/23.

The CP said that the hoodlums, on sighting the police, engaged them in a gun battle but were subdued by the combat-ready operatives, who professionally manoeuvred into vintage positions and returned fire. In the ensuing gun duel, some of them were neutralised while others escaped into the thick forest with bullet wounds.

He said that some of the exhibits were recovered, such as five (5) AK-47 riffles, six (6) magazines containing two hundred and twenty (220) live rounds of live ammunition, six (6) pump action guns, one hundred and twenty-one (121) rounds of live cartridges, one revolver, four (4) locally made pistols, three Toyota Venza cars, including the one they used in attacking the DPO, one Toyota Highlander SUV, and IEDs.

CP Aboki assured that an intense manhunt is ongoing to track down other fleeing suspects, adding that they will be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.

