The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has urged the candidate of the NNPP, Azemhe Azena in the Edo governorship race not to bother himself about the election.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that Azemhe cannot make any significant difference in the election and that it would be better if he uses his money for charity.

The man of God explained that going ahead with the ambition would amount to total waste of money and time because Azemhe will not be regarded as a serious candidate and God isn’t involved in his aspiration.

‘’The candidate of NNPP in Edo, Azemhe Azena will only waste his money if he continues to pursue this ambition. It will be better for him to spend the money on charity where he will impact more lives than a governorship ambition that will amount to total waste.

‘’He can’t win the election, he may come distant fourth after the election and it would be embarrassing for him. It’s better he stops his ambition because God isn’t involved in it,” he stated.