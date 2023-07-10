Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has called Heads of State and Government to join hands with President Bola Tinubu to wage war against undemocratic regimes, sustain the core elements of regional integration.

Governor Nwifuru said this while felicitation with President Tinubu on his election as the Chairman of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

The President emerges the Chairman during the 63rd ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of States and Government held at Bissau, Guinea- Bissau.

Nwifuru maintained that President Tinubu will develop a tactical leadership that will resolve all conflicts across the West African sub-region.

“We are confident in the capacity of President Tinubu to come up with reforms that will promote cooperation and development in all spheres of economic activity among member countries.

“His emergence as the leader of ECOWAS came at a time the region is faced with daunting security challenges that require a proactive and visionary leader like President Tinubu who will develop a tactical leadership that will resolve all conflicts across the West African sub-region.

“As he exudes confidence to lead, I implore Heads of States and Governments in the region to join hands with him to wage war against undemocratic regimes and to also sustain the core elements of regional integration.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ebonyi State, I wish Mr President a successful tenure.”

