Economic Objectives (I)

Elimination of Discrimination

At the moment, the employees of the Governments of the Federation and their agencies are divided into two distinct classes: those who hold permanent posts and are entitled, as of right, to non-contributory pensions; and those who do not-that is, the so-called casual or daily paid workers who are entitled, if at all, only to contributory pensions. In the private sector, while pensions are contributory, there is also a distinction between permanent employees and daily-paid labourers.

My aversion for casual and daily-paid labour has always been strong and uncompromising. Under any economic system, capitalist or socialist, this form of labour should be abolished for five good reasons. In the first place, the system of casual labour amounts to the acceptance of a policy of reserved labour which we have rejected as being incompatible with full employment as we have defined it. In the second place, it is grossly and indefensibly discriminatory for Government to give permanence and security of employment, and the means of sustenance in old age to one group of citizens employed by it, whilst these benefits and rights are denied to the other. In the third place, the system of casual labour constitutes a terrible and destructive psychological assault on the self-respect and human dignity of those employed under the system. They are made to feel and are treated as inferior to their fellow-citizens who hold permanent and pensionable posts. In the fourth place, the insecurity of tenure which is an inseparable concomitant of the system of casual labour, inevitably induces inefficiency and low productivity on the part of casual or daily-paid workers. Since it is more than likely that they will be laid off after the completion of a given project, the workers concerned, out of sheer and excusable self-interest, are naturally inclined to limit output, in order to stay for as long as possible on the project, with consequent loss to the economy. It follows, in the fifth place, that the system of causal labour is inhuman, uneconomic, and wasteful.

It is strongly urged, therefore, that, in the people’s republic of Nigeria, this kind of discrimination should be abolished; and all employed persons should be entitled to contributory pension under a comprehensive and compulsory social insurance scheme.

Retiring Age

One of the things we inherited from our British colonial masters, and which needs to be discontinued, is the compulsory retirement age of 55. In their wisdom, the British imperialists decided that those’ of their nationals who chose to work in their tropical territories overseas, which were widely regarded as the ‘white man’s grave’, should retire on a fat pension at the age of 55, in order that their longevity might be preserved, and that the good ones among them might still be able to render valuable services to their fatherland.

In this regard, it is well-known that, when Britions return home at 55, they go very quickly into other employment, the good ones among them being appointed as high executives in big businesses. It is also well-known that, here in Nigeria, no Nigerian who retires compulsorily at 55 lives a life of permanent rest and inactivity. Indeed, after their compulsory retirement, they either find their ways back into the Government in one capacity or another, or go into successful businesses or ventures. Why then do we continue this policy of compulsory retirement at 55, after Independence?

It is not denied that the expectation of life in Nigeria is comparatively short. But my own personal observation leads me to the conclusion that Nigerians who live up to 55 are among the fittest on this planet: the majority of them invariably live to great old age. In other words, the process of natural selection is usually completed here in Nigeria well before the age of 55.

It has been suggested that a person’s efficiency tends to decline appreciably after 55. Not only is there no scientific basis for this proposition, but also the observed facts are diametrically opposed to it. We know that self-employed persons in trades, in the professions, in agriculture, in industry, etc., never retire at 55. In the vast majority of cases, they just go on, with ever-increasing successes, until they ate too tired to continue, or drop dead at ages ranging from 65 to 80 on the average. We also know that public servants who are re-employed in one capacity or another (more often than not in the same or higher capacity) are as efficient as can be, whilst those who engage in private businesses more often than not make greater successes of their careers-than when they were in the employ of the Government.

Furthermore, the public service in Nigeria cannot be an exception to the general and common experience that, when a person arrives at the age of 55, he is just mature and ripe enough, in every sense of the word-that is if he was any good at all-to give of his very best to the nation. At this age, he has acquired considerable experience, and become an expert in his chosen field; he is no longer over-harassed by the cares and worries of this world, nor is he any more unduly agonised by the tyrannies of the flesh. It can be established, physiologically and psychologically that, at this age, he cannot, even if he tried, succeed in whipping up the zest to attend to these cares, worries, and tyrannies. In the circumstances, he is now more single-minded, more devoted, and tends to be more efficient in his career or profession than ever before, mainly because he is now freer than ever from social distractions which took their toll on his physical and mental fitness and resourcefulness in the years that have passed. And it is at this point in time that he is asked to go, whether he likes it or not.

What goes for HE, of course, goes for SHE as well, but with greater force. As from the age of 50, SHE no longer runs the risk of needing a maternity leave of three months at a time. In addition, unless she started her maternity career too late, at 55, she is almost completely free from domestic cares and worries. Indeed, this is the age when SHE and HE can devote much more of their time to their studies and careers without either suspecting the other ‘of neglect or infidelity, and without the children suffering from lack of parental care.

