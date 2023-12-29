An Ebonyi State chieftain, Ojimba Chikaodiri, has commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his timely intervention in rescuing his life and that of his family from an assassination attempt.

Ojimba disclosed this to Tribune Online on Friday while narrating the ordeal that lasted for about an hour.

Chief Ojimba and his family were attacked by gunmen on 24th December along Ogbaga Road on their way to their village, Echiaba, in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the State, for Christmas celebration.

He also expressed gratitude to the Commissioner of Police for dispatching his men, who overpowered the gunmen and ensured the safety of him and his family.

In his words, “May I sincerely, on behalf of my family, appreciate the Nigerian security forces, especially the Ebonyi State Police Command, for their prompt intervention during a gruesome attack on my life and immediate family on 24th December 2023 by gunmen armed to the teeth at my country home in Ebonyi LGA.

“I also want to thank His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, for his prompt intervention and assurances of full security.

“To the policemen attached to me, thank you for being the visible protection during the attack that lasted for about an hour. I won’t take it for granted.

“To my friends, both at home and abroad, thank you for your calls and passionate prayers.

It was a gruesome attempt on my life and my dear family.

“That my wife, children, and I are alive today is to the glory of God.”

