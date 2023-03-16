Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

Former Senate President of Nigeria and former Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF) Anyim Pius Anyim, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Francis Nwifuru for Governor Ebonyi for Saturday poll.

According to Anyim who said he believes in zoning, believe in rotation said it is the turn of the north and the candidate is APC, disclosed this to journalists in his country home Amagu, Ishiagu Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that Governor David Umahi and former (SGF) have reconciled their differences after the duo had exchanged banters following his defection to the APC.

Umahi and Anyim who played a major role in his emergence as the governor of the State have been at loggerheads since the governor defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020.

But the two political heavyweights in Ebonyi have buried their differences for the right thing and belief of the State to stand.

However, Umahi will be leading a delegation to Anyim’s residence for a town hall meeting for Anyim and the people of the local government to officially adopts Nwifuru for this Saturday’s governorship election.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE