Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Wednesday, called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to give adequate attention to the nation’s focus on security, economy and unemployment when he assumes office in May 2023.

The National leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who made this call in a statement signed by his Administrative Secretary, Chief Oladiran Adesua, advised Tinubu to give priority to programmes that will restore peace and tranquillity in Nigeria

Fasoranti who noted that the insecurity and economy in the country were in worse shape, stressed the need for the president-elect to urgently embark on building the country through the provision of employment for the youths across the country.

According to Fasoranti, “The security situation in the country has worsened over the last few years with Nigerians unable to travel freely on our roads and even railways, they equally feel unsafe in their homes and farms; Nigeria has never known this level of insecurity before.

” I however want to appreciate the efforts of the South-West governors and other state governors who rose up to the challenge with the introduction of Amotekun and other security initiatives to combat this menace. I once again wish to call on the President-elect to make security a priority immediately after he assumes office on 29th May 2023.

“Equally important is the issue of our economy which I believe requires urgent attention. We must immediately stem the worsening rate of unemployment in the land to curb the rising youth restiveness in different parts of the country On Saturday 18th March 2023, Nigerians will be going to the polls to elect new governors in some states and members of Houses of Assembly across the thirty-six states of the federation, I therefore wish to repeat our call for calm and peaceful conduct by the electorate before, during and after the elections.”

Speaking on the next Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos, the Afenifere leader urged the people of Lagos State to ensure that they cast their ballots for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the polls.

According to the mainstream Yoruba group, Lagos as an APC-led state cannot afford to be in opposition, particularly with Bola Tinubu as President-elect, from which the state will immensely benefit in terms of further development.

He noted that series of projects embarked upon by the Sanwo-Olu-led administration in the state, saying numerous youths have benefited from the unemployment

He said: “I, therefore, wish to add my voice to those of other patriotic Lagosians who believe that there is a need for continuity in the state by lending my support to the second-term bid of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos State.

“In addition, I believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as APC President will benefit Lagos State more if the state has an APC Governor to complement whatever the President has for Lagos.





“I do this because Lagos State, as the economic nerve center of Nigeria, and by extension, Yorubaland, deserve the very best. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been through the mill and crucible of politics, business, and public administration, occupying various positions in government since 1999 and garnering the requisite experience, which he has displayed in the last four years to the admiration of all and sundry.

“These projects, when fully operational, will employ over a million Nigerians (mostly youths), thereby substantially reducing unemployment. The response of the Lagos State government to the COVID-19 pandemic is also worthy of note and commendable. I am convinced that these giant strides should be sustained in the city with the third largest economy in Africa.

“I therefore call on the good people of Lagos State to come out en masse on Saturday to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the APC, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE