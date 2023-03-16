Olalekan Olabulo

The Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Youths Coalition for Good Governance has called on the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar Atiku and his counterparts in the Labour Party, Peter Obi to give peace a chance for the unity of Nigeria.

The group in their congratulatory message to president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu also described him as a ” resilient and dogged ” politician.

The youths in a statement, signed by its national president, Olumide Araoyinbo, at the end of its meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, described Tinubu’s unique leadership style and his approach to governance as part of the major qualities that set him apart from the crowd

The group’s president stated that ” It is time for the two runners-up to join hands with Asiwaju Tinubu in his onerous task of building a nation for us. We plead that they forget about self-interest and work for the unity and development of the country.”

They also commended the two runners-up in the election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) for putting up a good fight,

Araoyinbo, however, urged them to “imbibe the spirit of good sportsmanship and embrace the winner in the interest of the country”.

He described Tinubu as “A man who saw tomorrow and built bridges across the country. According to him, the victory at the poll was a befitting reward for the number of bridges and political mileage he built all over the country over the years.”

He added that the group is optimistic that Tinubu has all the wherewithal to excel and bring back the country’s glorious days, stressing that his track record of excellence will launch Nigeria and Nigerians into a new era of prosperity and hope.

Describing Tinubu as the man that can unite the entire country, the group said the tension and suffering in the land must be doused, adding that his administration should address the issues of food, security, basic infrastructure and create more jobs for the youths as promised during his campaign.

