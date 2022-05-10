Ebonyi governorship aspirant promises functional schools if elected

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ebonyi State, Chief Elias Mbam, has promised to provide functional schools with quality learning particularly in areas of inadequacy in all parts of the state.

Chief Mbam made this known in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Obinna Udenwe.

According to him, he has identified all the important areas needed to bring education into limelight in the state including the review of the total number of basic and secondary schools in the state viz-a-viz the population growth over the last decade.

Mbam also promised to Introduce other programs that will enable the best minds from the state to access local and overseas education for Masters and PhD programs under a state-funded scholarship.

According to him, his dream is to reduce stress on the existing schools, cater for the increasing population of school-age children, and youths and lift the state out of poverty within two to four years of his administration as governor.

“I have identifies strategies for pursuing quality education in Ebonyi. Such strategies as: reviewing the total number of basic and secondary schools in the state viz-a-viz the population growth over the last decade, and providing functional schools in all parts of the state, particularly in areas of inadequacy.





“With special focus on education as the bedrock for other developments in Ebonyi, I, Engr. Elias Mbam understand the educational plight of Ebonyi people, having studied in the 70s when only a few Ebonyi people could afford education and having served as commissioner under Governor Sam Egwu and was part of that government which changed the narrative in education in Ebonyi State.

“I intend to provide affordable functional primary and secondary education, vocational and tertiary or specialized education that will capacitate our children and youth to compete favourably in the present and emerging local and global workplace because we are operating in a world without boundary, a world that is highly competitive and for our young ones to survive in it, we must equip them with appropriate knowledge, values, skills and competencies required by the current world of work”.

“My target is to send over 100 students overseas annually, with a special focus on medicine, engineering, law, social sciences, agriculture and ICT so as to boast seasoned academics ready to take over the various sectors of statement development after five years”.

“I will also pursue robust improvement in the Learning Environment including facilities and education administration, teacher professional development and quality assurance through teacher training, and improvement in conditions of service.

“My administration will foster engagement with communities, parents and guardians on the formation of children and assure quality education in the state. Most importantly, I will engage with key stakeholders including the private sector, civil society organisations, international development agencies and philanthropies in providing educational services in Ebonyi State.”