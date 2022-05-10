Tinubu in Katsina, says ‘I will end insecurity if elected president’

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, told the party delegates in Katsina that if given the opportunity to be the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming primary and in 2023 general elections, he will end insecurity and banditry bedevilling the country.

He said the challenge of insecurity is a known phenomenon, assuring that bandits’ time is limited considering his quest to end their acts if elected as the party’s flagbearer.

Tinubu made this disclosure in an engagement with the Katsina State delegates at Presidential Lodge, Katsina.

According to him, “I’ve come to seek your support at the primary. You are my strength. To me, you’re a very important stakeholder, and you will not regret voting for me as the presidential candidate. We have challenges of insecurity, and banditry, I assure you, their time is limited. It will be over very soon, inshallah.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, your son, has put everything in his mind to fight Boko Haram and bandits and is yielding results. I will fight and eliminate banditry.

“I come to unite Nigeria not to destroy it. I come to give joy and stability. In brotherhood, we will stand to defeat poverty, insecurity, banditry among others.”





The APC leader said he remembered when they said Buhari will not win the presidency, but he joined hands with him to win two terms.

“We have the resources. Katsina State should be a land of prosperity, not the land of banditry,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, said considering Tinubu’s immense contribution to ending the era of “area boys” in Lagos State, he is optimistic that, if given the opportunity to lead, the issue of banditry will be a thing of the past.

He said, “for him, considering his immense contribution to the development of Lagos State which is now the second-largest economy in West Africa, if he speaks about the economy, he knows what he is talking about.

“In 1999, before his coming to power, people were afraid of going to Lagos because of area boys, but in his eight years, those area boys have become richer, more productive.

“The menace of banditry today is being fueled by unemployed youths in our locality. Today, we are battling even in our cities, especially in Katsina, Funtua, Daura, Dutsinma, Malnufashi, most of these urban centres, we are dealing with what we called “kauraye”, we have a special Scott dealing with them. We need leadership.”

Governor Masari further said the problems of Nigeria are many, but he believes, it will be over.