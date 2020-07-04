Ebonyi gov test positive for COVID-19

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor broke the news in a statement he personally signed on Saturday.

The statement said the result of the test conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) came back positive.

Some aides of Umahi also tested positive.

The governor has directed Kelechi Igwe, his deputy, to take over the frontline coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic.

Umahi, who said he is not showing any symptom at the moment, appealed to the people of Ebonyi to take the NCDC protocols more seriously.

He said, for now, he would work from home and conduct all meetings virtually.

According to the NCDC, Ebonyi has recorded at least 438 cases of the virus, as of Friday evening.

Also, about 357 persons have been successfully treated and discharged while three have died.

