Grace Egbo -Abakaliki

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Ebonyi state, Prof. Benard Odoh, has raised alarm over withdrawal of all the police officers attach to him by state Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye.

Odoh said he was attacked seven times with not less than 14 of his supporters and close staff unjustly killed in the State, adding that no single arrest or serious investigations have been made by the police despite several petitions.

He then described, the withdrawal of the officers attached to him 72hours to governorship and State House of Assembly election by the CP as dangerous to his life. According to him, the CP order has exposed his life to danger.

He further alleged that there may be a game to perhaps plant dangerous weapons within his vicinity and then frame him up in order to get a substantive evidence.

Odoh, however expressed worry why the CP could carry on with the matter as though he’s serving other interests against that of his boss and superiors as both the Inspector General of Police and other relevant security heads have been duly served with the Court order and the former upon being served with it, ordered that all actions in the matter be stopped .

Recall that Ebonyi State Police command had on Monday, declared Prof. Odoh and nine others wanted following the gruesome murder of a monarch HRH Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa at his Umuezeokoha palace, Ezza North LGA of the State.

But Odoh, reacting to the police statement said he was innocent and had already approached a High Court in suit No: HOW/194/2023 dated 3rd March, 2023 and secured an order restraining the Police and other security agencies from harassing or arresting him until the matter brought before the Court is determined.

The statement reads”My Life is In Danger. All the officers attached to me, including the ones from the State’s Police Command were officially assigned by the IGP. As a matter of fact, the AIG in Portharcourt who assigned some of his men to me following IGP’s approval is irked about the fact that the CP unilaterally withdrew all officers attached to me without recourse to him or the IGP.

” That following the withdrawal of officers from my residence in Abakaliki and my Umuezeokoha village, I suspect very strongly that both Governor Umahi, the APC Governorship candidate and Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and the Police may be up for a game to perhaps plant dangerous weapons within my vicinity and then frame me up in order to get a substantive evidence.

“That I raise this alarm with a strong sense of responsibility as the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the Ebonyi 2023 Governorship candidate calling on the IGP, the DSS and sister security agencies to protect me, my immediate and extended families from the devious plots of the Ebonyi State government. I have been attacked seven times with not less than 14 of my supporters and close staff unjustly killed. Yet, no single arrest or serious investigations have been made by the police despite several petitions.





“That Governor Umahi, Speaker Nwifuru and the CP should be held responsible for any harm that befalls me as we hope to wrap up our campaigns ahead of Saturday’s polls. I haven’t committed any crime other than seeking the mandate of Ebonyians to pilot their affairs.

“I finally encourage my teeming supporters to remain calm, peaceful, law-abiding and very RESOLUTE in their uncommon determination to vote and defend their votes for us at the polls this Saturday.