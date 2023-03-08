By Terna Chikpa, Jalingo

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), in Taraba state, Kefas Sule on Wednesday led the 18 members forum of the 2019 governorship candidates in to endorse col. Kefas Agbu, the governorship candidate of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a preferred candidate for March 11 gubernatorial election in the state.

Sule who served as a director of publicity, LP presidential campaign council for Taraba, in press briefing in Jalingo expressed that the decision was after due consultation and scrutiny of all candidates contesting to be governor of the state.

According to him, the forum after wide consultation, found Col. Agbu as the best candidate to deliver the desired dividend of democracy for people, tapping from his military experience and as a NIMASA chairman.

“That Taraba State is abundantly blessed with everything that is required to guarantee good quality life for the citizens is not in doubt. The problem has always been with the quality of leadership. If we get the leadership question right, every other factor will fall into place and our State will become a reference point in Nigeria. So, as we prepare to elect a new governor and legislators in a matter of days to come, we need not just any politician, but those with the best interest of the State at heart, in addition to the necessary experience. We need as the governor, somebody that can steer the ship of state from the usual failed expectations and disappointments that have been our bane.

“It is on this note that we are here to announce that after careful scrutiny of all the governorship candidates of the 2023 election, we have found that the most suitable man for the job is Lt. Col. Dantala Agbu Kefas (Rtd). We found that his military background along with his experience as a JTF commander in the South South, will come in handy in tackling the numerous security challenges we have been facing as a State.

“With adequate security, we believe production will be boosted in agriculture, mining, tourism and other areas where our state have huge potentials. We found that his experience as the Chairman of NIMASA has exposed him to some economic insights that will bring the much needed economic revolution that our State badly needs. We also found that he has the right temperament to lead Taraba State with compassion and fairness.

“We therefore urge all Tarabans to give him the opportunity by massively voting for him. We shall be mobilizing all our supporters and various groups in all the Local Government areas to massively vote for him” Kefas Sule for the forum expressed.