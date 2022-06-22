DSS urges media to promote peace, unity among Nigerians

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday pleaded with the nation’s media to be committed to promoting peace and unity amongst the populace in the interest of all and sundry.

Speaking at a parley with newsmen in Abuja on the need for the media to focus mainly on those issues that would unite the nation rather than those negative ones, the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, pointed out the media has a critical role in peace, building and political stability of the country.

He urged that the media should use its platform to rebuild the nation and preach unity, saying that no nation across would make any meaningful development under a chaotic and anarchistic atmosphere.

Afunanaya said that as the political season begins, journalists as gatekeepers should ensure the game is played according to the rules while they should also shut fake news, hate speech and other negative write-ups and reckless materials and those things capable of causing crises in the country.

According to him, “Nigeria is the only country we have, so we all have to be patriotic and all hands should be on deck to get the peace we desire. This is not the time to be divisive, cause mischief and indulge in activities and plans that further create disharmony and disunity.

“The media should be up and doing in restoring peace in the country because the media is a pacesetter and agenda-setter. The media should see the nation as the only one we have.”

He assured that the Service would continue to discharge its duties creditably to ensure peace and stability in the country.

He said the Service would continue to do what is expected of it by engaging all stakeholders towards achieving peace in the country.

According to him,” Let’s rise and defeat violence, crime and sabotage against the peace of our nation. Nigeria is the only country we have. We must do everything to keep it united.





“We must avoid any act that promotes hate and disintegration. Say no to the separatist movements, terrorism, fake news, hate speech, religious bigotry and any act that tends to divide us as a nation.

“Watch out for strange gatherings and suspicious movements. Restrict access to sensitive documents and data, the disclosure of which may damage National Security.

“Educate your staff and family, particularly on measures to safeguard information and report security breaches. Apply relevant legal security guidelines to protect yourselves and your neighbours.

“Due to misinformation and wrong choices, Some idle persons resort to vices in their greed to get rich quick. They resort to kidnapping, killings for rituals and other heinous crimes. Avoid the wrong use of social media. Before you broadcast that false message, think twice.

“Ask whether it will promote peace or violence. For safety at home, still, be security conscious. Educate your household on safety tips. Report all suspicious movements and persons to the security agencies nearest to you.”

He shares several educational materials to educate Nigerians on the need to promote peace and unity in the country, before, during and after the general elections.

