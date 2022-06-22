2023: Pastor Enenche tasks Nigerians to obtain Permanent Voter’s Cards

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche has called on Nigerians, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards in order to participate in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Dr Enenche who gave the charge at the just-concluded three-day National Healing and Deliverance crusade held at the FCT Sports Complex in Abuja, solicited God’s intervention for Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

While noting that “gone were the days when people thought votes don’t count,” Pastor Eneche expressed optimism that when people unite with one voice, things will change and good leaders would be enthroned.

The programme which was attended by top Government functionaries, Music Ministers and Pastors drawn from various denominations, featured special intercession for the land.

At the well-attended crusade, thousands of Nigerians cried to God for a lasting panacea to the myriad of problems threatening the existence of the entity called Nigeria.

Pastor Enenche who urged Nigerians, especially believers to continue to intercede for the nation to come out of her present challenges, decried the level of killings in the nation and how people pretend as if nothing is happening.

He said that it is an error that Nigeria is lacking in the midst of abundant resources.

His words, “In medicine, there is something we call Glycogen storage disease. It is a situation where what the body needs is there but the body is starving. That is the current situation in our nation Nigeria. Starvation in the midst of enormous abundance and resources.”

The Cleric also read an emotional letter from a kidnap victim who was held captive by bandits in northern Nigeria for about 18 months.





The letter, which moved many to tears, exposed the horrific and terrible things kidnap victims do in the dens of bandits.

He added: “I am so amazed that most of our people in this country behave as if everything is alright. I encountered a woman recently that was in captivity by terrorists for about one and half years.

“She wrote a letter to me from the terrorists’ camp, but she said there was no means to send the letter (from there), so when she saw me in person, she delivered the letter.

“In the letter, she revealed horrible things kidnapped victims go through on a daily basis.

The letter reads in part:

‘…We have gone through pain and agony that is unexplainable. Some Christian Mothers and Sisters have stayed here for about four, three, two and one year and some have stayed for five months.

“Young Ladies are being forced to convert or are given out for marriage. Ladies who refuse to convert are turned to sex slaves and some are being forced into hard labour, while people like uniform personnel, NGO workers and so on are killed brutally. Sometimes, they demand a huge ransom for their release.

Young boys are seized from their mothers and seized to join them’.

“As she recounted her story, it is unbelievable that we live in such a country where such a demonic agenda is being perpetrated.”

Pastor Enenche, therefore, declared God’s judgment on the killers and their sponsors in Nigeria.

He decried how wasters of lives are arrested and allowed to scot-free without being prosecuted, a development he described as very “sad and terrible.”

“But I have bad news for them, the nation shall be the burial ground for every killer and their sponsors in the land,” Pastor Enenche noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

2023: Pastor Enenche tasks Nigerians to obtain Permanent Voter’s Cards

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

2023: Pastor Enenche tasks Nigerians to obtain Permanent Voter’s Cards