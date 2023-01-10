DSS raises alarm over alleged plots to discredit DG, other top officials — Spokesperson

“the Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action”

Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over plots to discredit its DG, Yusuf Magaji Bichi and his key officials.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, by the spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunnaya.

According to the statement, “those behind the plot have engaged Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations to not only sustain but stage further rallies, road-shows and press conferences and use the occasions to discredit Bichi.

“Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the DG, his family and select officials of the Service”.

It however stated that “the Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action.

“Otherwise, no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties.”

It pointed out that “It would not idly watch a group of the dissatisfied gang to undermine the Service and its highly dedicated Leadership and Management”.

“The DSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG,” it added.

The Service restated its unalloyed support for President Muhammadu Buhari on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold successfully.