Kaduna: NSCDC confirms loss of seven personnel to bandit attack

SEVEN personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were ambushed and killed alongside five others from a sister security agency and local security service in Kaduna state.

NSCDC spokesperson, Mr Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the personnel who were attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines were ambushed and killed by bandits while on official duty at a mining site in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

He said the sad incidence took place on Monday 9th of January 2023, at about 10.00hrs at the Kuriga mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

According to the statement after the attack, the bandits carted away riffles of the slain operatives and the remains of the slain officers and men have been recovered and deposited at the Barau Diko Hospital Kaduna.

Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, described the unfortunate incident as a big loss to the Corps, families of the slain victims and the nation.

He commiserated with the families and friends of the deceased and prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“In honour of the slain personnel, the CG has directed that the Corps’ flag be hoisted at half-mast and that a national prayer involving both Christians and muslims be organized at the Corps National headquarters, Abuja, to pray for Gods protection for all officers and men of the Corps in the new year and avert a recurrence of such awful incident,” Odumosu further stated.