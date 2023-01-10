Elements plotting to discredit DSS DG, other top officials — Secret Police raises alarm

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday said that it had uncovered plans by some politicians and disgruntled elements within and outside the government to sponsor smear campaigns against its DG, Yusuf Magaji Bichi and his key officials over the Service’s uncompromising stance on some critical governance and policy issues ahead of the forthcoming General Elections.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service,, Dr Peter Afunnaya.

According to the statement, “those behind the plot have engaged Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations to not only sustain but stage further rallies, road-shows and press conferences and use the occasions to discredit Bichi.

“Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the DG, his family and select officials of the Service.

It however stated that “the Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action. Otherwise, no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties”

It pointed out that “It would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gang to undermine the Service and its highly dedicated Leadership and Management”

“The DSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG”, it added.

The Service restated its unalloyed support to the President Muhammadu Buhari on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold Successfully.