DSS nabs masterminds of Kogi explosion during Buhari’s visit

The Department of State Services (DSS) has nabbed the suspected mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack which occurred on 29th December 2022 near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunnaya.

According to the statement, the Service arrested the suspect identified as Abdulmumin Ibrahim OTARU (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu SULEIMAN on 3rd January 2023.

It added that ” OTARU sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape and he is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

The Service explained that “during investigations, it was ascertained that OTARU was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations

” The 24th June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State. A Police Inspector, Idris MUSA was killed and two (2) AK-47 rifles carted away in that attack;

”The 5th July 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and the 5th August 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd (WACL) in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three (3) Indian expatriates were kidnapped.”

It would be recalled that five persons including one Indian, two Policemen and two drivers of the company were also killed in the attack. The kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August 2022.

The statement added that “OTARU operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi State. Similarly, he and his gang had staged several kidnap operations in Kogi and Ondo States”.

The Service reiterated its commitment to the safety of the nation and assure to work assiduously with stakeholders including sister security agencies to tackle the menace of terrorism and other forms of criminality and threats to national security.





It, therefore, called on citizens to support it and other law enforcement organisations with relevant information and all the necessary cooperation required to achieve a peaceful country.

