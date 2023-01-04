CBN clears air on sales of Polaris Bank

“This offer was the most competitive and provided taxpayers and the Federal Government with…”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has explained that contrary to claims in some quarters, the divestment from Polaris Bank sales was supervised by a Divestment Committee comprising senior representatives of the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) & CBN and supported by reputable legal and financial advisers.

The apex bank stated that in addition, the divestment mode, process and decision received requisite board and regulatory approvals.

“At no time did any other party make a higher purchase offer as falsely claimed by the online publication.

“The entity in question, Fairview Acquisition Partners, had indicated an interest in acquiring two banks, including Polaris Bank, for a total sum of N1.2 trillion, an indicative offer which significantly discounted the existing N1.305 trillion debt owed by Polaris Bank to AMCON and so represented a material loss to the Federal Government,” the CBN said.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, Director, Corporate Communication said, “notwithstanding, along with 24 other parties, Fairview Acquisition Partners was invited by the financial advisors to participate in the sale process via the execution of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), the first stage of the process.

ALSO READ: ANALYSIS: Top 10 Nigerian tech startups in 2022

“The financial advisors informed the Committee that Fairview Acquisition Partners neither executed nor returned the NDA despite verbally confirming receipt of the agreement and after follow-up from the financial advisors.

“Therefore, Fairview Acquisition Partners did not take the opportunity to update their offer by participating in the divestment process and thus did not make a binding purchase offer for Polaris Bank.

“The divestment was executed based on the relevant laws, global best practices for bank resolutions, and requisite regulatory approvals. The Committee, along with its legal and financial advisers, conducted a rigorous technical and financial evaluation of the purchase proposals, assessing promoters’ fitness and propriety, offer price received vs. reserve price, funding structure and financial capacity, strategy and growth plans, amongst others.”

He noted that following evaluation, the promoters of the strategic purpose vehicle, SCIL, emerged as the preferred purchaser, having presented the most comprehensive technical/financial purchase proposal and the highest-rated growth plans for Polaris Bank.





In addition to passing all fitness and propriety tests, the promoters also made the highest financial offer for the bank, which was significantly above its core valuation and reserve price.

According to him, “SCIL’s binding offer involved an immediate upfront consideration of N50 billion and full responsibility for the debt of N1.305 trillion owed to AMCON, essentially a total purchase consideration of N1.355 trillion.

“This offer was the most competitive and provided taxpayers and the Federal Government with more than full recovery of its intervention cost. By the sale, the CBN and Federal Government achieved a successful, value-driven resolution of a strategic financial institution.

“This curiously-timed online publication deliberately misrepresents the circumstances surrounding the sale of a strategic asset of the Federal Government. Its misleading statements are obviously intended to undermine the credibility of the divestment process.

“It also portends negatively on the stability of Polaris Bank and risks derailing the progress made by the monetary authorities. We reiterate that the divestment from Polaris Bank was an institutional decision supervised by a Committee comprising senior representatives of AMCON & CBN, coordinated through

reputable legal and financial advisers and approved by the respective leadership and boards of the two institutions.”

Mr Nwanisobi reiterated that the CBN remains resolute in pursuing its mandate to promote a safe and sound financial system in Nigeria, and that “this is for the records and attention of the general public”.