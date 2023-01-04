Community policing solution to upsurge in crime – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Baba Alkal, has assured that upsurge in crime rate nationwide would come to an end with concerted efforts of the police and leadership and residents of the various communities nationwide.

Alkali gave the assurance through the Deputy Inspector General of Police for the South West, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, at the commissioning of the ultra modern police station and barrack for ranks and files at Ado Awaye in Iseyin local government at the weekend.

The IGP who described community policing as panacea to the upsurge in crime rate, solicited the assistance of the traditional rulers, youths and other stakeholders in given out necessary information that would aid the police in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities of ensuring a crime free society.

According to him, crime combat should be seen as responsibility of all not only the police.

“There is need for active participation of residents of various communities nationwide. That is what community policing is all about.

“Police will need the support of residents especially in the area of information dissemination to carry out their constitutional assignment of protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

“There is need for an improvement in this area noting that the declaration of the present administration on zero tolerance for crimes and criminalities is still binding.

The police are ready to collaborate with traditional rulers, youths and other interested individuals and groups at ensuring a crime free society.

On the welfare of the police, he lauded the efforts of the Federal Government at improving the welfare of the police.

He added that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is not toying with the welfare of the police, hence, the introduction of various welfare packages.





He said, “we are here today to commission a police station and a block of 6 flats of 2-bedroom each. This is part of the concerted efforts of the authority at ensuring that its officers work and live in a conducive environment.

“Aside this, there is an insurance scheme that is of benefit to the officers and ranks and files of the police while in service and after disengagement from service.”

He, therefore, called on the officers to reciprocate the gesture of the government by putting in their best.

Earlier, the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, had stated that the newly commissioned project at the ancient town of Ado Awaye would serve as morale booster for the police as well improve service delivery.