DSS did not kill presidential security intruder at Arugungu, Kebbi State

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday dismissed the reports making the rounds that presidential details killed the intruder that tried to break the security cordon to attack President Muhammadu Buhari at Argungu, Kebbi on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesman of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

According to the statement, “the Service wishes to clarify the issue as follows; “One Mohammed Jammil Guddare made overzealous but futile attempt to have an unauthorized handshake with the President thus breaching security protocols

“He was stopped by Security details and arrested for a thorough investigation

“Preliminary investigation revealed that he was not a hostile person but an overzealous enthusiast of the President.

” The Service has reviewed the video of the incident and is taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties.