Group urges N/D govs to partner NDDC On East-West road construction

A coalition of Niger Delta activists has called for a stronger partnership between the new management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the governors of the nine Niger Delta states in ensuring the completion of the East-West road that is currently in a deplorable condition.

According to the group of activists, the East-West road which represents the major presence of the Federal Government region and economic live wire of the people requires urgent attention, and that it would take the intervention of the governors of the nine Niger Delta states in collaboration with the NDDC to pressure the Federal Government to ensure work resumes on the road.

The groups, in a statement jointly signed by their conveners, Mr Pureh Kalango, Comrade Saint Mienpamo Onitsha, Ugochukwu Ozigbu, Prince Akarolo, Emmanuel Gilbert, Maxwell Amaechi, and Oputa Abbiye, also called on the newly appointed Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, to use his wealth of experience to help reposition the board for the interest of the people of the region.

Parts of the statement issued in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital read “we thank President Mohammadu Buhari for also appointing an independent audit firm Olumuyiwa Bashiru and Co to conduct a proper audit and also pray a proper board is constituted after a proper verification is carried out.

“Prof. Pondei’s appointment is not only a personal honor and affirmation of confidence in his ability to turn things around in the NDDC but it is also expected that he uses his position to place the Niger Delta region on a path to posterity.

“We further want to urge the Acting Managing Director to work in harmony with staff and major stakeholders, partner with all Governors in the Nine Niger Delta states and avoid the temptation of being partisan with development and ensure only genuine and completed jobs are paid for after proper investigations has been carried out.

“We, therefore, urge him to work loyally with the minister of Niger Delta affairs and government of Bayelsa State as well as the governors of other Niger Delta States, using the appointment to reposition the NDDC in achieving her desired objectives for the benefit of Bayelsa State, and the entire region.”