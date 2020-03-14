2020 flood: SEMA embarks on sensitization tour to alert communities ahead

Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has embarked on early warnings tour in a bid to sensitise flood-prone communities of latest predictions on impending flooding.

While on the visit, the Executive Secretary SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo urged affected communities to prepare as this year 2020 flooding could be slightly above normal as predicted by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Nigeria Hydrological Agency (NIHSA).

The sensitization programme as organised by SEMA was held on Saturday, in flood-prone communities to include Ayamelum, Awka North, Anambra East, Anambra West, Ogbaru and Ihiala Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Chief Odenigbo said Anambra would be among 14 states to experience flooding in 2020 as the predictions were always near accurate.

The upcoming floodwaters would have an impact on farmers and people living across riverine areas of the state.

He noted that the cause of the flooding might not necessarily come from heavy rains here in Anambra but from the Northern parts of the country, particularly the upper Niger River.

“It was predicted in 2012 that there will be flooding and it happened. We have come to tell you to prepare yourselves so this year’s flooding does not come as a surprise.”

He also urged farmers to liaise with the Ministry of Agriculture to invest in crops, whose maturity duration would be shorter, so that they could harvest within a period of three months before the flooding would arrive.

He, then, pleaded with members of communities to desist from building on waterways in order not to distort the channeling of floodwaters; flooding could bring down structures or weaken them, rendering them to be far more dangerous.

“The communities should also sensitise people against dumping of refuse in drainages as once drainage is blocked, overflowing waters can go into houses; when drainages are desilted, floodwaters will flow through proper channels.’’

Executive Director, SEMA, Mr C Y Agupugo urged communities to be at alert as flooding did not give notice before coming. “Prepare to leave your homes to avoid casualties’’.

“Pick a box, put your medication, other important documents and move into the holding centres that government will establish for safety.’’

Mr Agupugo, who also inaugurated the Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC) during the exercise, enjoined them to work hard as they were their eyes in various communities in case of emergencies at LG levels.

Transition Committee (TC) Chairman, Awka North LGA, Mr. Ferdinand Onwuja welcomed the early warnings and sensitization visits to communities.

According to him, there is a need for people to prepare for the coming floodwaters, vowing to do his best to help in sustaining the awareness drive.

Mr Benjamin Onyebor, TC Chairman, Ayamelum LGA, while expressing gratitude to the government, noted that he had to invite the Igwes, the clergy and President’s-Generals of communities to the sensitization programme for them to pass the across to their subjects.

Community Woman Leader in Amansea, Awka North LGA, Mrs. Ifeoma Nwokike noted that the early warning would enable communities to get prepared early enough.