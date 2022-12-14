Dry season: NEMA sensitizes, residents, traders on fire prevention in Ekiti

Latest News
By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
NEMA sensitizes residents,

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ekiti Operations Office, has sensitised traders and residents of Ekiti State on fire prevention as dry seasons set in.

The Operation Manager in charge of Ondo and Ekiti-State, Kadiri Olarewaju said the exercise was to create awareness of fire prevention, for people, especially traders, to take precautionary measures in handling inflammable materials.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday during a road show on sensitization and awareness campaigns against fire disasters at Fayose market, Oja -Oba and Bisi market, the major markets in Ado-Ekiti.

He explained that fire had claimed several lives and property hence all hands must be on deck to prevent any form of fire outbreak.

According to him, “NEMA, realised that the time is apt to sensitise the public, to ensure that all mitigative measures are put in place to reduce the negative effect of fire disasters.”

Olarewaju appealed to hunters to avoid indiscriminate bush burning during the period of harmattan saying that air aids the free flow of fire during this season.

He advised the residents of the state that in instances of fire incidents, they should move out and remain outside until the fire service arrives.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Zamfara PDP inaugurates 76-member elders committee, vows to reclaim lost glory

Latest News

Lagos West: Adebule flags off campaign, calls for peaceful political rallies

Latest News

Take ownership of Agric projects, ministry urges South-South farmers

Latest News

Healthcare: Kogi emerges best performing state in World Bank’s ANRiN project

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More