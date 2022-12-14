Dry season: NEMA sensitizes, residents, traders on fire prevention in Ekiti

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ekiti Operations Office, has sensitised traders and residents of Ekiti State on fire prevention as dry seasons set in.

The Operation Manager in charge of Ondo and Ekiti-State, Kadiri Olarewaju said the exercise was to create awareness of fire prevention, for people, especially traders, to take precautionary measures in handling inflammable materials.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday during a road show on sensitization and awareness campaigns against fire disasters at Fayose market, Oja -Oba and Bisi market, the major markets in Ado-Ekiti.

He explained that fire had claimed several lives and property hence all hands must be on deck to prevent any form of fire outbreak.

According to him, “NEMA, realised that the time is apt to sensitise the public, to ensure that all mitigative measures are put in place to reduce the negative effect of fire disasters.”

Olarewaju appealed to hunters to avoid indiscriminate bush burning during the period of harmattan saying that air aids the free flow of fire during this season.

He advised the residents of the state that in instances of fire incidents, they should move out and remain outside until the fire service arrives.

