Driver docked for allegedly receiving stolen armoured cables

A 40-year-old driver, Yahaya Yakubu, on Wednesday appeared before a Karmo Grade I Area Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly receiving stolen armoured cables worth N406,000.

The police charged Yakubu, who resides in Idu Industrial Area of Abuja, with receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that on June 24, one Isaac Onoja of Danisville Plaza reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station.

Ukagha informed the court that at 3.30 a.m. one Amos Shadrack and other, now at large conspired and stole armoured cable valued at N406, 000.

She added that Yakubu knew that Shadrack stole the said armoured cable and yet bought the stolen items from them.

Ukagha said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 317 ‘A ‘ of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N450, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must have reasonable means of livelihood and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 5 for hearing.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NDDC Contracts: Reps, EFCC, Army, Police Officers, APC Chieftains, Ex-Governors, Others Listed As Beneficiaries

No fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission… Read Full Story

AfDB: Finally, Review Panel Exonerates Adesina

The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America… Read Full Story