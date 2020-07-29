Driver docked for allegedly receiving stolen armoured cables

By Tribune Online
A 40-year-old driver, Yahaya Yakubu, on Wednesday appeared before a Karmo Grade I Area Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly receiving stolen armoured cables worth N406,000.

The police charged Yakubu, who resides in  Idu Industrial Area of Abuja, with receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that on June 24, one Isaac Onoja of Danisville Plaza reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station.

Ukagha informed the court that at 3.30 a.m. one Amos Shadrack and other, now at large conspired and stole armoured cable valued at N406, 000.

She added that Yakubu knew that Shadrack stole the said armoured cable and yet bought the stolen items from them.

Ukagha said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 317 ‘A ‘ of the Penal Code.

The  Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N450, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must have reasonable means of livelihood and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 5 for hearing.

(NAN)

