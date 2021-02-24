Drama as gov’s aide threatens suicide over non-payment of salary

It was a sensational dramatic piece with Mr Freeman Godwin, an appointee of Cross River governor, Ben Ayade who has threatened to commit suicide over non -payment of salary after his appointment.

Godwin, whose designation is not known as at the time of this report, is heard in a video made available by Phylo Modlin, screaming “When it is time for work, they will use you and dump you, at the end of the day, nothing happen; I will die for this government.”

The Obudu- born man further lamented that he was on his own doing his business, but they called him to give him an appointment which he had to borrow money to do documentation, yet no payment, adding that his wife delivered a baby through cesarean section, popularly called CS.

His facebook timeline suggest he has been struggling with a lot of issues since the beginning of 2021.

Reacting to the issue, Mr Christian Ita, the Media Assistant to Governor Ayade, said that Godwin’s issue was just an administrative matter.

“Governor Ayade has about 6,000 aides. If 5,999 are being paid regularly, must the case of one person be a major issue? He was employed in November 2020 and we are in February. I think he went to the Auditor -General’s Office and the issue is purely administrative”, Ita added.

