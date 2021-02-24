Kano tricycle riders call off strike as state NLC intervenes

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State, has broker peace between the state government and the tricycle riders over N100 levy imposed by the state government, while their strike which entered day 2 on Tuesday has been called off by the tricycles riders .

According to the resolution which gave birth to the calling off of the strike, the chairman of NLC in the state, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, said all tricycle riders are to pay the sum of N100 daily tax as provided by the state Revenue Board Laws, but with some adjustments

The NLC boss disclosed in a resolution reached at a meeting which lasted for about two hours, adding that the first payment of N100 should be done through Remita to enable data captured in Kano Revenue Board/KARATO Cyber, which would be done within two weeks.

He, however, added that after the first payment of N100 through Remiter, subsequent payments for tricycles could be done through their android phones or daily payment, monthly, quarterly or yearly.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the State Road Agency, Baffa Babba Danagundi , said the government had accepted the resolution and they were ready to work on it.

