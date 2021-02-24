Kano tricycle riders call off strike as state NLC intervenes

Metro
By Kola Oyelere|Kano
Kano tricycle riders NLC warns workers, students, test, ULC, NLC, Kogi, Ogun, COVID-19, NLC, Fuel price, PPPRA , NLC decries incessant harassment of healthcare workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano  State, has  broker peace between  the state government and the  tricycle riders over N100 levy imposed by the state government, while their strike  which   entered day 2  on Tuesday  has been  called off by  the tricycles riders .

According to  the   resolution which gave  birth to the calling off of the strike, the  chairman of NLC  in the state,  Kabiru Ado Minjibir, said all tricycle riders are to pay the  sum of N100 daily tax as provided by the state Revenue Board Laws, but with some adjustments

The NLC boss disclosed in  a  resolution  reached at  a  meeting which lasted for  about  two hours,  adding  that  the first payment of N100 should be done through Remita to enable data captured in Kano Revenue Board/KARATO Cyber, which  would be done  within two weeks.

He, however, added that after the first payment of N100 through Remiter, subsequent payments for tricycles  could be done through their android phones  or   daily payment, monthly, quarterly or yearly.

Also speaking, the  Managing Director of the State Road Agency, Baffa Babba Danagundi , said the government had accepted the resolution and they were ready to work on it.

 

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Metro

Accident claims 6 in Delta

Metro

Drama as gov’s aide threatens suicide over non-payment of salary

Metro

FRSC begins clampdown on rickety vehicles nationwide

Metro

Illegal mining: Defendant collapses as court remands 15 in prison

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More