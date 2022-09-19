Downpour hinders aircrafts from landing in Lagos

Airlines in Lagos were delayed following the inability of many of their aeroplanes to land due to bad weather this morning.

According to the information gathered by the Tribune Online, the bad weather which led to poor visibility made many of the aeroplanes take the precautionary measure of not flying in inclement weather.

This is just as a large number of students have succeeded in grinding the Lagos airport as they have stopped all activity leading to the two terminals at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) and the Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) and the international airports.

The large turnout of the students may have overwhelmed the security operatives as the students continue to mount blockade at the entrance leading to the terminals which made vehicular movements impossible.

The bad weather which led to many airlines delaying their flights, however, was to the advantage of many passengers who had been caught up in the protests of students as the flight delays made many of them miss their flights.

The combination of the students’ protests, the heavy rains and the subsequent bad weather made morning flights chaotic for the airlines.

However, according to an airline staff who spoke in confidence to Tribubune Online, flights have started picking up as aircraft hitherto prevented from landing have started landing.

At the time of filing this report, the major parts of the airport were still inaccessible to vehicles with desperate passengers trekking to abound missing their flights.

