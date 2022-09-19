Kano Chinese community condemns killing of Ummulkhulthum Buhari

The Chinese Business Community Association of Nigeria (CBCAN) under the leadership of Wakilin Mutanen, Mr.Mike Zhang, has condemned the alleged gruesome killing of one Ummulkulthum Buhari by her ex-lover, a Chinese national, Geng Quanrong.

It will be recalled that a Chinese national identified as Mr. Geng, on Friday night, allegedly slaughtered his ex-lover, Ummulkullthum Buhari at Kuntau residence, Janbullo general area of Kano metropolis.

Findings revealed that Mrs. Buhari, a graduate of Agriculture Science from Kampala University, Uganda, is currently on her one-year compulsory service of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity disclosed that Mr. Geng had a sizzling relationship with the young lady for two years before she settled for another man within the city.

It was, however, learnt that Buhari’s marriage never lasted, and was said to have returned to her family house to continue her normal life.

In a statement, on Monday, signed on behalf of the Wakili by his personal assistant, Mr. Guang Lei, Zhang, said the action is totally condemnable and a criminal act that should be allowed to be professionally handled by relevant security agencies.

He said that “the Chinese community in Kano is fully in support of the law taking its proper course.





The CBCAN stated that they also appreciate the hospitality extended to the members of the Chinese community in Kano and they will continue to be law-abiding, and friendly and contribute to the development of Kano.

The CBCAN added that the community condoles with the family of the deceased Ummulkhulthum Buhari.

It will be recalled that last Friday night, Quanrong, ‘m’, 47 years old, of Nassarawa GRA Quarters Kano, a Chinese national, went to the residence of Ummulkulthum Sani, ‘f’, 22 years old, and attacked her with a sharp knife inflicting deep cut on her neck and some other parts of her body, which led to her death.