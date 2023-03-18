Rachael Omidiji

The Labour Party governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour called out to INEC and the Nigeria Police not to set Lagos on fire.

Gbadebo took to his social media to raise the alarm over voter intimidation and its worrisome concern for voters.

Gbadebo calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Nigeria Police to intervene urgently before the situation spirals out of control.

”If tonight Lagos catches fire, it will not be because it’s our fault; they did not do the right thing. INEC still has hours to make things right.”