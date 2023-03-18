Biola Azeez, Ilorin.

All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday won in the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed’s polling unit in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The minister delivered his polling unit 006 Oro Ward 2 in the Irepodun local government area of Kwara state with 174 votes.

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second with 22 votes, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 16.

Labour Party didn’t record any votes. There were 750 registered voters in the ward, but 226 voters were accredited.