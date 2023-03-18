The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have won in Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s polling unit, for the governorship and state House of assembly election at Unguwan Sarki 024 Polling Unit where the Governor cast his vote on Saturday.

The Electoral Presiding Officer, Haruna Shafiu, who announced the results, said the APC candidate polled 257 votes as against the PDP’s 81 votes for the governorship election.

He announced that New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 2 votes, while ADP scored 3 votes, PRP got 4 while there were 8 invalid votes.

While the APC won in the polling unit 026 next to where Gov El-Rufai voted, with 146 votes, PDP scored 61 votes.

The Presiding Officer at Polling Unit 026, Maryam Abubakar, who announced the results, said that NNPP got two votes while the Labour Party scored 3 and 3 votes were invalid.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…

I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx





Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…