We have no objection to possible tenure extension for Auditor General of the Federation — Reps

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
The  Chairman of the House of Representatives  Public Accounts Committee, PAC, Hon. Busayo Wole Oke has debunked the speculations making the round that the 9th Assembly was against the possible Tenure extension of the incumbent Audition General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine, saying that the House has no objection against  it as being speculated in some quarters.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the law maker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to the lawmaker, “there is no such opposition from us, the  incumbent Auditor Genera of the Federationl is professionally competent, he enjoys our trust and confidence,  we find him very upright and competent at work.

“If it pleases Mr President, his tenure should be extended to enable him see the Audit Bill through, it will be good for the system because he is a  competent officer to the core who knows the job professionally.

Hon. Oke said that his Committee was very proud of the Auditor General of the Federation with  the various innovations introduced to compel the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs to rendering their Annual Financial  Accounts to the National Assembly as at when due in the recent time.

He added that the  Auditor General has been very constience in his regular appearances before the PAC which he said  had hasten the Committee’s activities since the inception of the current Assembly.

There have been reports that some members of the House of Representatives have advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to extend the tenure of the outgoing Auditor General of the Federation  and  were even planning to  sponsor a motion  to that effect on the on the floor of the House last week to compel the President to halt the alleged plans to allow the AuGF continue in office after attaining the retirement age.

