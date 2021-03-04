Don’t restrict creative abilities in your children, parents told

The principal of Emerald Laurel Comprehensive College, Felele Rab, Ibadan, Mrs Brenda Kolade, has charged parents not to restrict their children whenever they exhibit their creative abilities.

Mrs Kolade gave the charge at the second edition of the school’s annual speech contest tagged ‘I am a Speaker,’ held on the school’s premises on Wednesday last week.

While speaking on the rationale for the event, she said it has always been her desire to set up a debating club in the school to nurture students in the art of public speaking and other creative arts.

“Our aim is not primarily to breed winners, but to train and expose the students to the rigours of competition in preparedness for the future.

“Young children have a lot of energy and it is good that they divert the energies in very positive ways,” Mrs Kolade said.

She expressed her appreciation to the coordinator of the speaking contest, Mrs Fadekemi Adewuyi for a job well done, and the club members for their hard work and commitment to ensuring the success of the second edition of the annual event

In her remarks, Mrs Adewuyi, who also doubles as the school’s phonetics teacher, noted that the second edition could not feature participants from other schools this year due to COVID -19 pandemic.

The topic of the speech contest was ‘Nigerian Youths are Lazy: True or False?.

At the end of the competition team Gold represented by Promise Daramola took the first position, team Purple led by Oyinkansola Omisakin emerged second position while team Blue led by Champion Atere came third.

Team Green led by Amy Robbin took the fourth position.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.