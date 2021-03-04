Every staff should believe in my vision to transform FUOYE —VC

The new vice chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina has said every staff of the institution must believe in his vision and ideas towards transforming the ivory tower.

Fasina, who assumed office as the vice chancellor of the institution two weeks ago, said it would be greatly impossible for him to achieve his plans without the cooperation and support of the members of staff.

He said a retreat would be organised for the members of staff of the university to discuss problems of the institution, with a view to proffering lasting solutions them.

Speaking during his maiden press briefing at the university, the vice chancellor said: “At the retreat, we will build our team around this vision and mission. Everyone will know his place in it and every hand will be on deck because every staff must believe in my vision to transform this institution and I will be tough in the implementation of my plans here.

“However, it is not expected that everyone will embrace changes all at once. We know some will later join the fray when it is evident that success is in sight and they don’t want to be left behind.”

While stressing the importance of research in the university system, the vice chancellor disclosed that a sum of N100 million would be set aside as grants to support lecturers undergoing researches that would help in solving problems in the society.

His words: “We are not going to charge high tuition fee. I am a product of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s free education and I am not going to place heavy burden on poor parents.”

