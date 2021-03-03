Don’t dialogue bandits with Nigeria’s money, Peter Obi tells FG

The former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government, not to accept any dialogue with Nigeria hard-earn money with bandits.

He said that the country will hardly become a successful country if bandits are considered above Intellectuals for a meeting by the federal government.

Obi stated this on Wednesday, during the unveiling and presentation of a book; Communication and Media Studies, Multiple Perspectives by Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the author, Okunna is the Director of UNIZIK Radio was a commissioner and chief of staff to Obi, while he was governor of the state.

Obi who was a special guest of honour said, “Oil money used to be the major earner for Nigeria, but today the world is moving away from oil. The knowledge sector is now the industry that is earning money.

“Prof Okunna (the author) who we are celebrating today, I can tell you earns less than a political thug.

“Nigeria prefers to pay bandits and dialogue with them than to pay or meet with resourceful and hard-working intellectuals.

“You can’t pay people for banditry. The only business that thrives in Nigeria is stealing the government’s money, banditry and kidnapping. And that’s why the country is not progressing.

“How do we go and negotiate and pay somebody, a bandit, when we have not paid those who’re working. We are owing those who have legitimately worked. And we are negotiating and paying those who have stolen kids. It is a criminal system. It is important we walk away from it.

“Nigeria will not succeed if we continue asking bandits to come to a meeting and we are not calling professors to a meeting. That is why the country is where it is today. May God help Nigeria.”

Obi said he never knew the author of the book before appointing her commissioner, but he became interested in her when he saw her CV as a nominee when he was governor. He said many people protested her appointment because they said she was not a member of the party, but he remained resolute because he needed the right team to do the job.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Professor Charles Esimone said, “We’re working to become 200th University in the world. I have seen the vision and it is achievable.

“It’ll take focus, innovation and a lot of hard work to achieve that. Excellence is the thing we should be celebrating in universities, innovation, scholarship and others, Esimone added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Don’t dialogue bandits Don’t dialogue bandits

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Don’t dialogue bandits Don’t dialogue bandits

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE