Don’t blame APC for your predicament, VoN DG tells PDP chairman

Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has faulted claim by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu that the ruling party was instigating the crisis in the main opposition party.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend, Okechukwu who accused the PDP chairman of buck-passing, urged him to look inwards for the architects of the crisis of confidence rocking the PDP.

“Methinks that Dr. Ayu, being a social scientist is experienced enough to know that once covenant of national integration is breached, it unleashes antithesis of unimaginable proportion naturally on the culprits.

“The PDP national chairman should leave APC out of the confusion he plunged his party into when he deliberately betrayed the South and Governor Nyesom Wike by extension. Blame game and transfer of aggression are not the answer to Ayu’s Odd Consensus.”

The APC chieftain tasked the PDP chairman to surrender to those insisting that he must step down as national chairman to give the Southern part of the country a sense of belonging in the main opposition party.

“Ayu’s Odd Consensus is the willing unpatriotic breach of the subsisting rotation of power from North to South convention by Ayu and his presidential candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar.

“Secondly, the duo has reached the odd consensus that Atiku is not likely to win the 2023 presidential election. This is why they rejected the minor palliative of placating Governor Nyesom Wike and others that were hurt by the breach.





“Otherwise, if they are sure of victory, Ayu could have willingly stepped down long ago, and wait for more juicy slots post-2023 presidential election victory like SGF. Hence close the huge failure fracture starring them in the face consequent upon the betrayal of the South.”

“Thirdly, Ayu and his co-travelers odd consensus heavy reliance to raise votes via fault lines is being blocked by patriots like PDP’s Children, APC’s Northern Governors Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and host of others who reason that it is not fair and just for North to hand over to North.”

He noted that analysis by pundits suggest that PDP’s children; Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) are Achilles heel whittling down the expected support base of Atiku, especially the sophisticated far Northern electorate whom he never represented and the Southern electorate, who yearn for power shift, the traditional stronghold of the PDP since 1999.