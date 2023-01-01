Don’t be used as tools to create unrest during elections, Buhari charges Nigerians

Latest News
By Adam Mosadioluwa
Buhari

As the 2023 general election approaches, President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined all Nigerians to avoid being used by politicians to create any kind of unrest capable of disrupting the forthcoming election.

The President gave this warning on Sunday in his official new year message to Nigerians.

According to him, anyone who is caught participating in any activities capable of jeopardising the peaceful conduction of the forthcoming election will not go unpunished as they will be facing the full wrath of the law.

He said, “We must also resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections. We, as the government, will ensure such activities are met with the full force of the law.”

Buhari also appealed to the citizens of the country to take their destiny into their hands by participating in the election.

“We as Nigerians must also take responsibility to ensure we participate in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the polls.”

He, however, reiterated his administration’s effort to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

“In addition is my personal commitment and executive promise to see to the letter that the 2023 elections being diligently conducted by INEC will be free and fair. The collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of my watch.”

Buhari also wished Nigerians a blissful celebration as they welcome the year 2023.

Read full text of Buhari’s last New Year’s Day message to Nigeria.

