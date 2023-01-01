Featuring on Netflix’s ‘Far From Home’, eye-opener for me —Olumide Oworu

Staying quiet but allowing his acting and movie roles speak for him appear to be the staying power secret of actor, Olumide Oworu, who is currently being embraced by the spotlight.

As one of the cast on the Netflix series, Far From Home, Oworu opened up about his role on the new project, saying he never knew he could be picked for the role when he auditioned.

Speaking further about what got him the job and how he has continued to keep himself going, the graduate of Mass Communication from Babcock University stated during the premiere in Lagos that as a young actor, it was an eye-opening experience for him to be on set with some of the screen veterans who shaped his growing up.

“I think a lot of good things have been happening to me and my career in the past few years and I am grateful to God and good people in my life. Being on Netflix’s Far From Home series was something that I can’t really explain the feeling because it felt so real to be true.

“The fact is that I enjoyed every bit of my stay while the shoot lasted. I am glad that people will see my originality and learn a lot of lessons, especially the young ones like me. I like the fact that my acting skills speak for me all the time,” he added.

