By Saheed Salawu

THE Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) has called on eligible Nigerians, especially residents of the state, not to allow the present hardship in the country occasioned by the monetary policy and fuel price hike to deprive them of the privilege to vote in tomorrow’s presidential election.

According to the council, going out to exercise one’s franchise is a patriotic duty for the advancement of the country.

The OMC, in a statement issued in Abeokuta by its Secretary-General, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, lamented economic and financial challenges being faced by Nigerians but urged the citizens to see the experience as a sacrifice that would pave the way for a system of governance that would bring succour to all and sundry.

The body said: “Nigeria’s democracy has ripened; it has migrated from nascent to advanced self-rule. Hence the present government’s action could, therefore, be said to be justified by the need to build an enduring trust and sanity into our electoral system.

“We, however, implore President Muhammadu Buhari to evolve an initiative to ameliorate the suffering and uphold the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, the OMC charged all stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), politicians, security agents, the electorate and observers, to comport themselves and deliver credible elections.

The body urged those protesting the attendant challenges surrounding the new monetary policy and the fuel palaver to go about their demonstrations peacefully and avoid the vandalism of public and private property.

It sympathised with bank officials who it said are at the receiving end of the naira notes crisis, urging the banks’ managements to safeguard the workers by seeking police protection.





