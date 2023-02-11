Award-winning writer and editor, Obinna Udenwu, is out with a new book, ‘The Widow Who Died with Flowers in Her Mouth’.

He made this known on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while celebrating the publication of the book with his fellow writers and fans.

Speaking on writing, Udenwe noted that professional writing is tedious, time-consuming and tasking work, and that writers should not be asked for free copies of their books.

“When authors advertise their finished books, please buy a copy,” he said. “Don’t ask to be given a copy for free.”

Udenwe stated that his publisher sent him 100 copies of the book, and that he is happy at the rate people are ordering and buying the book.

He added that he was grateful to his friends − Davingson Onwuakpa, Chinweoke Archi, Ovuoba Nkwuda, among others – who ordered many copies of book even before he received them from his publisher.

Some of his friends who bought the book decided to give complimentary copies to Udenwe fans through an online literary contest via the social media. People who got the answers to the contest questions were give copies of the book for free.

On the other hand, Udenwe expressed his gratitude to Professor Chukwumerije Okereke for his support and mentorship in his literary career and for the publication of the book.

‘The Widow Who Died with Flowers in Her Mouth’ is a collection of short fictions published by Masobe Books.

The book opens a window into Nigerian life and gives readers an unvarnished look at the country and its people in all of their thrilling, titillating, and terrible glory.

Apart from being a writer and editor, Udenwe is also an engineer, farmer and politician. He is the founding editor of The Village Square Journal, and the author of ‘Satans and Shaitans’ and ‘Colours of Hatred’.





‘Colours of Hatred’ won the maiden Chinua Achebe Prize for Literature, and was finalist for the 2021 NLNG Prize for Literature.

