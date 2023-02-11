The times are really hard for Nigerians. Is anyone left out? Some pupils of SHARON ROSE NURSERY and PRIMARY SCHOOL, Ago Are, Saki and Oje-Owode, Oyo State, speak on their knowledge of what is happening in Nigeria.

Toluwanimi Ayandiran

The two challenges facing us in Nigeria are 2023 elections and the naira redesign. Also, political parties are campaigning everywhere and everybody is waiting for the election. Governor Seyi Makinde came to my town, Saki to campaign. My parents are just trying to adjust because there is no cash to spend. They buy things by transferring money from their bank account to the seller of the thing they want to buy. To be honest, it has been difficult because it is very hard even to get money to buy sweet and biscuit in school.

Ayobami Durojaye

What is happening in Nigeria is the change of some denominations of the naira, something that doesn’t favour us at all. It is even affecting us at my mummy’s shop because people do not have money to buy goods. Even those with money in the bank cannot withdraw their money and this is affecting a large percentage of the people. Some students in my school are affected. How? There was a Mathematics competition for both primary and secondary school students but some students could not participate because they don’t have cash and the organisers of the competition would only take cash payment.

Fortunate Fatunase

We saw videos that are available on social media showing bandits bragging about having free access to the new money while people who work hard for their money cannot get it back after saving the old naira in their bank accounts. Nigerians have gone through difficult times as families are stranded because they have no money to take to care of their children. Another major problems we are facing in Nigeria is scarcity of petrol.





Marvelous Ikeh

Currency circulation is a problem the citizens are facing. CBN gave the deadline for old money on January 31st, 2023 yet it has not circulated round the country. Now, ATM in banks dispense either #2,000 or #3,000 which is very poor to sustain a family. The most annoying part is that people would still stay for hours before getting the little amount of money. Another problem is the issue of transfer of money to buy items, which many people were not used to before, even to buy food stuff in the market.

Adeolu Adekunle-Ige

A lot of things are going on in Nigeria which are really affecting both the young and the old. We trek sometimes when there is no money. There is also the problem of shortage of cash either old or newly designed. People have money in banks but cannot withdraw, so it is difficult to buy food to eat. Those who do transfer complain that some transfers are not successful until later in the day or days after.

Faith Okewole

I heard people saying that the decision of the central bank will favour Nigerians as it will curb or minimize the occurrence of terrorism, kidnaping and banditry facing the nation’s currently.

Nabilah Ikuogbogun

I know that Nigerians are currently struggling to get fuel and access new naira notes. The deadline to stop using old naira notes was yesterday but banks don’t not have enough new currency. These is double trouble for Nigerians in the past few weeks. The suffering is too much.

Shalom Adedutan

Nigeria my beloved country is currently faced with challenges that are unplanned for. The present challenge that has virtually affected all is the change in the Nigeria currency note. This has made so many Nigerians suffer a lot, a situation where we use money to buy money. Personally, I will says since the scarcity of naira started, I have been careful in spending the stipends that come into my purse. My family has been very careful about what we eat and very careful in taking care of our environment to prevent unnecessary sickness that will cause someone to start spending in the hospitals.

