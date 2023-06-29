The President of the Donkey Dealers Association of Nigeria, Dike Ifeanyi has distanced the association from a publication demanding the probe of Kebbi State Command of the Nigerian Customs Services and N1billion compensation over the alleged confiscation and destruction of 414 sacks of donkey meat in Kebbi State.

One Ikechukwu Aniude who addressed himself as the National President of the Donkey Dealers Association while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) over the telephone, claimed that the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service destroyed the 414 donkey meat sack worth over N200 million after the Nigerian Customs handed it over to them.

He, however, demanded N1 billion compensation for his members whose products were allegedly destroyed and a probe into the activities of the Kebbi State Command of the Nigerian Customs Service.

While issuing a disclaimer, Ifeanyi said that the association making the demands is unknown to them, hence they should be disregarded.

He described the actions of Aniude as an impersonation of the office of the National President of the Donkey Dealers Association of Nigeria, which he said is a criminal offense.

In a telephone interview with Tribune Online, Ifeanyi alleged that the unknown association has conspired with some persons and some Chinese to bring enmity between their cordial relationship with the NAQS and the Nigerian Customs.

While threatening legal action over the alleged impersonation, Ifeanyi expressed support for the NAQS and the Nigerian Customs for their efforts in sanitising the donkey business in Nigeria.

He, however, apologised to the NAQS and the Nigerian Customs for the embarrassment the impersonation would have caused their organizations and promised to strengthen their cordial relationship in order to rid the donkey value chain of smugglers.

“We thank the NAQS for their support in regulating the donkey industry, we are also thanking the National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI) for their efforts in donkey breeding and ranching, we are also thanking the Nigerian Customs for doing their duties in the ambit of the law,” he added.

