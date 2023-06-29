A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Oyo State, Honourable Afeez Bolaji Repete, has called on senators in the 10th senate particularly those from the South-West part of the country and other relevant stakeholders to lend their hands of support to Senator Abdulfatai Buhari to become the Senate leader.

Buhari is representing Oyo North Senatorial district in the red chamber of the National Assembly.

Repete, a former Deputy National Youth Leader of the APC in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday described Buhari as a party man endowed with leadership skills capable of propelling the Senate to perform optimally.

The former Special Adviser to late Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Youth and Sports said, “Senator Fatai Buhari is a great party man and highest ranking Senator in the South-western part of Nigeria with a high level of competence to assume the post of the Senate leader.

“He speaks two of the three major languages in Nigeria fluently, and he is a unifier, which makes him qualify for that highly exalted post.

“It is therefore, on this note that I call on the National Working Committee of our party, all stakeholders and determinants of who becomes the Senate leader to rally around Buhari and I can assure them they won’t have cause to regret their support for him,” he added.

