Veteran Nollywood actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko is dead.

The 61-year-old actress , who before her demise, battled ill-health, died Wednesday evening.

Her daughter announced her death on Wednesday 28th June 2023.

Iyabo Oko, who had been absent from the film industry for some years, had been battling illness, which led to her death.

Though the circumstances of her death have not been made public, her daughter, Bisi Aisha, a female soldier, verified her death.





“May ur soul rest in peace, Mummy,” she wrote.