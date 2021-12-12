Dogara appeals to FG, ASUU to reach common ground to avert another round of strike

As the face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) heightens with a possible strike action looming, the Government and ASUU have been appealed on to find other means of resolving disputes other than strikes.

The appeal was made by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara while at Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State at the 11th convention and 14th foundation anniversary held on Saturday.

Yakubu Dogara who is the Chancellor of the University said, “Our public universities are seriously affected by incessant strikes and threats of it. Are there no other ways of resolving disputes between the workers and the Government?

According to him, “No doubt, the funding challenges of the public universities need to be seriously addressed by government, but the Unions are advised to think out of the box in channelling their grievances in the interest of the students and the quality of degrees they earn”.

The former Speaker further said, “Also worthy of commenting upon is the spate of approvals and licensing of private universities. The National Universities Commission (NUC) must be quick to have a recess, a break for a period of time to allow the very large number of private universities already licensed to mature.

“I am reliably informed that there are 202 universities in Nigeria, out of which the Federal government owns 49; the 36 State governments own 54, while the rest 99 universities, including Achievers University, are promoted by private initiatives”, he said.

Dogara said that, “Many of the newly established private universities are still struggling to find their feet; not because there are no prospective university students in JAMB’s pool, but we would be shying away from the reality if we fail to realize that very many of the applicants cannot afford the fees charged by private universities”.

The member representing Bogoro /Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State stressed that “So many prospective university students would rather wait for a few years to benefit from a public university rather than exploit the vast opportunity available in private universities.”

He said that “We must however acknowledge the great jobs the private universities are doing for those who can afford it, and for assisting the government in stemming the tide of educational tourism. Hitherto, many Nigerian youths were found in very great numbers in many universities across the globe, particularly in West African Countries. In the last 21 years, with the advent of private universities in Nigeria, the story has changed for good”.

He then commended the proprietor of Achievers University, Governing Council, Management and Senate on the transformation the university has witnessed within the short period of its establishment.

